Aussie Slingsby beats Kiwi rival Burling in $1M SailGP final

Tom Slingsby of Team Australia held on through a few tense moments after his catamaran fell off its foils and then prevailed over rival Peter Burling of New Zealand in a short dash to the finish to claim his third straight $1 million, winner-take-all SailGP season championship on San Francisco Bay. Slingsby has dominated tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league since it debuted in 2019. He dodged what could have been a huge embarrassment when he recovered and kept his 50-foot Flying Roo ahead of Burling for the thrilling victory. British star Sir Ben Ainslie finished a distant third.

