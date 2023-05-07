Bart’s homer: Colon marks unexpected blast with first pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Bartolo Colon celebrated the seventh anniversary of his unlikely homer by doing something perhaps more unexpected: bouncing a ceremonial first pitch. Colon, renowned far more for his pinpoint control than his bat throughout a 21-year big league career, tossed a first pitch to Francisco Lindor that bounced just shy of home plate at Citi Field before the New York Mets’ 13-6 loss to Colorado. Colon, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2018 and turns 50 on May 24, laughed and later hugged Rockies manager Bud Black, his former pitching coach.

