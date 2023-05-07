Cole wastes 6-run lead, Rays beat Yanks 8-7 in 10 innings
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a six-run lead, allowing his first two home runs of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 8-7 on Isaac Paredes’ 10th-inning single to take two of three from New York. Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for the Yankees, who led 6-0 before Tampa Bay scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. The major league-best Rays (28-7) improved to 19-3 home. Last-place New York has lost 10 of its last 16 games and at 18-17 trails the Rays by 10 games.