De Gea error gifts West Ham a 1-0 win over Man United in EPL

LONDON (AP) — David De Gea’s error in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to West Ham loosened his team’s grip on the final Champions League qualification place. The Spain goalkeeper let Said Benrahma’s hopeful shot from 20 meters slip over his glove and into the net to condemn Erik Ten Hag’s team to back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. United now lies just one point ahead of a rapidly advancing Liverpool but an eighth loss on the road this season could prove as costly for the visitors as it was priceless for West Ham. The Hammers climbed seven points above the relegation zone.

