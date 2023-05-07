Guardians’ Quantrill holds Twins hitless through 6 innings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings, and the Guardians lead 2-0. The 28-year-old right-hander, a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes. Quantrill’s career high is 109 pitches in a win over the Twins on Sept. 9, 2021. His longest outing in 81 previous big league starts is eight innings against Minnesota last June 29.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.