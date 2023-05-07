Guardians’ Quantrill holds Twins hitless through 6 innings
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings, and the Guardians lead 2-0. The 28-year-old right-hander, a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes. Quantrill’s career high is 109 pitches in a win over the Twins on Sept. 9, 2021. His longest outing in 81 previous big league starts is eight innings against Minnesota last June 29.