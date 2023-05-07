Harris’ single in 12th lifts Braves over Orioles 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a game-ending double off Cionel Pérez in the 12th inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-2 to stop the Orioles’ streak of seven consecutive winning series. Harris’ fly off Pérez (1-1) scored Ozzie Albies as the Braves won two of three from Baltimore, which lost consecutive games for the first time since April 8-9. Atlanta at 24-11 matched its best 35-game start, in 1969, 1997 and 1998.

