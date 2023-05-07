Iling-Junior nets 1st goal as Juventus beats Atalanta 2-0

MILAN (AP) — Teenager Samuel Iling-Junior has scored his first senior goal on his first start for Juventus to help his team beat Atalanta 2-0 and move into second spot in Serie A. The 19-year-old netted early in the second half and Dušan Vlahović sealed the result in stoppage time shortly after he was subjected to discriminatory chants by Atalanta fans. The match had to be briefly stopped. Atalanta remains five points below fourth-place Inter Milan and the final Champions League qualifying spot. Napoli secured its first league title in 33 years on Thursday and the celebrations will continue later when it plays Fiorentina in its first home match since that evening in Udine.

