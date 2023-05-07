Meneses’ homer in 9th lifts Nationals to 9-8 win over Dbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Miguel Castro and had four RBIs, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Nationals rallied from a four-run deficit to take the lead in the ninth inning Saturday night, only to lose 8-7 when the Diamondbacks rallied in the bottom half. Arizona took an 8-6 lead into the ninth inning on Sunday behind Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s two homers and four RBIs. Luis Garcia opened the ninth inning with a double off Castro and Keibert Ruiz followed with a single. Meneses turned quickly on a pitch by Castro and sent it into the seats in left to put the Nationals ahead.

