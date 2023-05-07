Miami Marlins reinstate INF Joey Wendle from 10-day IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Miami Marlins have reinstated infielder Joey Wendle from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Xavier Edwards to Triple-A Jacksonville. Wendle had been sidelined by a strained right intercostal muscle. He was placed on the IL on April 4. The 33-year-old Wendle is 0 for 8 in four big league games this year. Manager Skip Schumaker says Wendle will get most of the team’s starts at shortstop. Edwards made his big league debut Tuesday against Atlanta. He went 1 for 6 and scored a run in three games with Miami.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.