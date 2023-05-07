Mills among 10 NBA players in Australia’s extended squad

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills and rising Oklahoma City star Josh Giddey are among 10 NBA players selected in Australia’s extended squad of 18 to prepare for the basketball World Cup. Mills’ teammate Ben Simmons is still recovering from injury and wasn’t picked for the squad’s upcoming training camp but coach Brian Goorjian hasn’t ruled him out of calculations for the global tournament. Matisse Thybulle, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Josh Green, Matthew Dellavedova, Xavier Cooks, Jack White and Dyson Daniels are the other NBA players picked. A 12-man roster will be picked before Australia’s opening game against co-host Japan on Aug. 25.

