NZ wins toss, elects to bat 1st in 5th ODI against Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and elected to bat first in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan as it bids to avoid a clean sweep in the five-match series. Pakistan rose to the top of the ICC’s ODI rankings after it took a 4-0 series lead with a 102-run win in the last game. However, the home team needs a clean sweep of the Black Caps to retain its No. 1 spot. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who became the fastest batter in the history of ODIs to reach 5,000 runs with his 18th hundred on Wednesday, will be playing in his 100th game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.