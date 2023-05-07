Pepi’s 12th goal not enough, Groningen relegated to 2nd tier

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal in 26 league games this season but it wasn’t enough to prevent Groningen from getting relegated from the Eredivisie with a 1-1 draw at Go Ahead Eagles. The 20-year-old Texan, a member of the U.S. World Cup roster, put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute, tapping in Oliver Antman’s cross with his left foot. Pepi was loaned to Groningen for the season on Aug. 31 by Augsburg after failing to score for the German club in 16 matches over eight months. Groningen has four wins, 21 losses and six draws.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.