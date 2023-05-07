Quantrill takes no-hitter into 7th, Guardians blank Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill had a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the seventh and combined on a one-hitter, leading the Guardians over the Minnesota Twins 2-0. Alex Kirilloff got the lone hit with a two-out single in the seventh. Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch. The ball was picked up by right fielder Will Brennan. Quantrill (2-2) received a standing ovation from the crowd of 17,477 following the hit. He walked Joey Gallo, but struck out José Miranda on three pitches. As he did after working out of a bases-loaded jam in the second, Quantrill pumped his fist as he left the mound as his day ended with another big ovation.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.