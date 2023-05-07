Schwarber, Walker lead Phils over Boston 6-1, stop skid at 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered after being dropped from leadoff to fifth in the batting order, and the Philadelphia Phillies stopped a six-game skid with a 6-1 victory over the Red Sox that ended Boston’s eight-game winning streak. J.T. Realmuto singled twice and drove in two runs for the defending NL champions who won for the first time since Bryce Harper’s return to the lineup on Tuesday. Harper, playing in his fifth game after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, is batting .368 (7 for 19) with one RBI after going 1 for 3 with a single, walk and two runs.

