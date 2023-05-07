Taveras, Garcia power Rangers to 16-8 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leody Taveras had a career-high four hits, Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and the Texas Rangers routed the Los Angeles Angels 16-8 on Sunday to take the weekend series. Texas’ Ezequiel Duran and Josh H. Smith also went deep. Taveras drove in four runs for the Rangers, who scored 26 runs in the last two games after losing Friday’s series opener 5-4 in 10 innings. Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and gave the Angels a short-lived 3-0 lead in the first inning with a three-run homer down the left-field line. Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the ninth and Matt Theiss had three hits.

