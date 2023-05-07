UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested for drunken driving in LA crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars. Police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. A police spokesperson says no one was reported injured. Police say Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.

