UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested for drunken driving in LA crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested UFC veteran Tony Ferguson for suspicion of drunken driving following after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars. Police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Sunday. They say Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. A police spokesperson says no one was reported injured. Police say Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail.