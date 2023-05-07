White Sox score 11 in 2nd, beat Reds 17-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hanser Alberto had four hits, a career-high four RBIs and Chicago scored 11 runs in the second inning to rout the Cincinnati Reds 17-4 on Sunday. The 11 runs are the most for the team in one inning in 16 years and third-most ever for the franchise. The White Sox had 11 runs in the fifth at Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2007. Chicago, which came in batting .176 with runners in scoring position, delivered plenty of big hits against Graham Ashcraft (2-1) in the second, sending 14 batters to the plate. Michael Kopech (1-3) allowed four solo homers by pitched six innings to earn his first victory of the season.

