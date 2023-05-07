Yanks’ Severino eager to begin minor league rehab starts

ST. PETERBURG, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino said it was “unnecessary” that the team decided to have him pitch in a controlled minor league intrasquad game on Friday and not in a game with Class A Tampa. Severino has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the regular season with a right lat strain. He had been originally scheduled to start Wednesday in a Florida State League game. It was first moved to Thursday before being canceled. “I think it was unnecessary not throw in Low-A, but I do whatever they tell me to do,” Severino said on Sunday before the Yankees played at the Tampa Bay Rays.

