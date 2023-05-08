Athletics offers funding to help Ukraine train for worlds

MONACO (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian track and field athletes and officials preparing for their world championships in August can get funding from World Athletics for training camps. World Athletics says it will invest $190,000 ahead of the Aug. 19-27 worlds in Budapest. It is also prioritizing replacing equipment for pole vaulters which has been destroyed in Russian missile attacks. Pole vault is the event of Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka who is a World Athletics senior vice president. World Athletics says in Bakhmut a sports college named for Bubka and track stadium are destroyed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.