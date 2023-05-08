Leicester beaten by Fulham 5-3, mired in relegation danger

LONDON (AP) — Leicester remains mired in relegation trouble in the English Premier League after conceding four goals in the first 51 minutes and losing at Fulham 5-3 in a wild match. Leicester’s goal difference and confidence took a hit at Craven Cottage where Willian and Tom Cairney scored twice each for Fulham along with a goal for Carlos Vinicius. The visitors mounted a recovery from 4-0 down with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison scoring either side of Willian’s second. Barnes added his second goal in the 89th to cap an end-to-end encounter. Leicester started the the game out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

