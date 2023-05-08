Matthews takes Giro 3rd stage, Evenepoel keeps lead

MELFI, Italy (AP) — Michael Matthews has won a wet and long third stage of the Giro d’Italia. Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel has extended his overall lead. Matthews edged out Mads Pedersen and Kaden Groves in a bunch sprint on the final kick up to the line. It was the Australian cyclist’s third Giro stage win and first since 2015. Evenepoel finished safely in the peloton and gained bonus seconds in the intermediate sprints to extend his lead to 32 seconds over João Almeida. Almeida has moved into second despite being involved in a crash. Primož Roglič is up to third but still 44 seconds behind Evenepoel.

