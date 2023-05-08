Tomori ready to add to Milan’s history ahead of ‘Euroderby’

MILAN (AP) — Fikayo Tomori could hardly have hoped for a better start to life at AC Milan. The English defender helped Milan win the Serie A title in his first full season with the club and the Rossoneri are now back at the top of European soccer. They face city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals and Tomori says in an interview that “it doesn’t really get much bigger than that.” Milan is second only to Real Madrid with seven titles in Europe’s premier club competition, but hasn’t lifted the trophy since 2007. But Tomori believes the team is “a match for anyone.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.