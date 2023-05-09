Judge, Yankees beat A’s 10-5 despite 3 HRs by rookie Diaz

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered for the second consecutive game and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees overcame three homers by rookie Jordan Diaz in a 10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Diaz launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, a leadoff drive in the seventh and a two-run homer in the eighth. The 22-year-old second baseman from Colombia connected off three different pitchers, giving him four home runs in 30 major league games. Aaron Judge had two RBIs in his return from the injured list and Clarke Schmidt pitched a career-high six innings for his first big league win as a starter. The right-hander allowed two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts.

