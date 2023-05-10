Adams, Thomas homer, Nationals beat Giants 11-6 behind Gray

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Riley Adams and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 11-6. Ildemaro Vargas went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. Michael Conforto and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered for San Francisco. The Nationals roughed up Giants left-hander Sean Manaea for eight runs — four earned — in 2 2/3 innings. Manaea walked three and struck out four. Gray allowed two runs and five hits, walking four and striking out three. The right-hander has permitted three runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts.

