Astros hang on after Ohtani’s 2-run homer in 9th inning, beat Angels 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer in the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Cristian Javier struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and Jeremy Peña had a two-run single. Yordan Alvarez homered as the Astros took two of three at Angel Stadium with back-to-back outstanding starts from Framber Valdez and Javier. Hunter Renfroe hit his 10th homer for the Angels, who lost four of five to end a disappointing homestand against AL West rivals Texas and Houston.

