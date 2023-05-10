Ex-California cheerleading coach charged with molesting girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former competitive cheerleading coach has been charged with molesting girls as young as 11 years old in Southern California and he faces similar charges in Florida. The Orange County district attorney’s office says Erick Kristianson of Tennessee was arrested last week in North Dakota on a warrant and he’s jailed without bail in California. Prosecutors accuse him of molesting girls ages 11 to 16 while coaching at a competitive cheer club and at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo in the 2000s. He could face up to life in prison if convicted of 16 felony charges. In Florida, Kristianson faces charges of exposing himself to three young girls during a FaceTime call and of molesting one girl.

