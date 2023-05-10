Freeman gets 3 RBIs, Kershaw wins NL-best 6th game in Dodgers’ 8-1 rout of Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 to win the three-game series. Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who top the NL in home runs with 64. Kershaw struck out eight batters and walked none over seven innings. He gave up a home run to William Contreras. The Dodgers scored seven runs in five innings off Milwaukee starter Wade Miley.

