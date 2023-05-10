Inter beats Milan 2-0 in Champions League semifinal ‘Euroderby’

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan overpowered AC Milan early and held on to win the first leg of their Champions League semifinal derby 2-0, leaving the Nerazzurri on the brink of a return to European soccer’s showpiece event for the first time since 2010. Edin Džeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored two goals in three minutes to put Inter firmly in command and the visitors could have added more in a dominant first-half performance. The second leg is on Tuesday. The winner will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City, who drew their first leg 1-1.

