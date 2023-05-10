Kirilloff’s single scores automatic runner in 11th, Twins beat Padres 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff’s single in the 11th inning scored automatic runner Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins pulled out a 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres. Carlos Correa was intentionally walked with Kepler on second and Kirilloff pulled a pitch from Domingo Tapia down the right-field line to help Minnesota snap a three-game losing streak. Griffin Jax escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 11th to secure the win for the Twins after both teams scored their automatic runners in the 10th. Kepler homered, doubled and scored three runs for Minnesota. Juan Soto homered for San Diego, which has lost three of four. Josh Hader blew his second save in 13 chances this season.

