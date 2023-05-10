Martinook’s sudden surge jolts Hurricanes against Devils in NHL playoffs

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are getting a serious uptick in production from forward Jordan Martinook in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Martinook has three goals and six assists in four games against the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the playoffs. That has helped Carolina move to within a win of closing out that series to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Carolina hosts New Jersey in Thursday’s Game 5 with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Martinook says he’s playing with confidence and has never had a run like this in his NHL career.

