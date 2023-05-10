MVP Joel Embiid leads All-NBA team; runner-up Nikola Jokic lands on 2nd team

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race, but only second-team All-NBA. The league MVP in Embiid headlined the All-NBA team that was unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot. And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position.

