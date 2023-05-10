Orioles edge Tampa Bay 2-1, take 2 of 3 in series with MLB-best Rays
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and the Baltimore Orioles edged the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1. The Orioles took two of three in a series between the top two teams in the American League. They trail Tampa Bay by 4 1/2 games in the AL East. Kremer allowed four hits and the Orioles broke through for two runs in the sixth. Wander Franco’s RBI single in the eighth cut the lead in half before Yennier Cano pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.