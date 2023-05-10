Packers QB Jordan Love doesn’t mind pressure that comes from replacing Aaron Rodgers
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love acknowledges the burden that comes along with replacing a four-time MVP. He welcomes the scrutiny that’s sure to follow him all season. Love enters his fourth NFL season knowing he will be the Packers’ starting quarterback after backing up Rodgers the past three seasons. The trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets cleared the way for Love to take over. Love has just one career start and will be directing an offense lacking experienced wide receivers or tight ends.