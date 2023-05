KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Pratto homered and drove in three supporting Brad Keller’s first win in almost a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox, 9-1. The Royals batted around with six hits in the first inning against Lance Lynn, who surrendered seven runs over five innings. Michael Massey and Edward Olivares added solo homers for Kansas City.

