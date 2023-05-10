Sánchez stars as Marlins edge Diamondbacks 5-4, improve to MLB-record 12-0 start in 1-run games

PHOENIX (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer and started the winning rally in the ninth with a double to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The victory moved the Marlins to 12-0 in one-run games, the best start to a season in history in that category. They had been tied with the 1972 New York Mets. Sánchez led off the ninth against Andrew Chafin with a double. Bryan De La Cruz ran for Sánchez and advanced to third on Jon Berti’s groundout. Joey Wendle doubled down the line in left to score the go-ahead run. Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless eighth for the win. A.J. Puk finished for his sixth save.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.