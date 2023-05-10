Steele moves to 6-0, Cubs get HRs from Wisdom and Gomes in 10-4 win over Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4, snapping a three-game skid. Steele gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He joined Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw as the only six-game winners in the National League. Nolan Arenado hit his first triple of the season for St. Louis, which had won three straight after dropping eight in a row. Jordan Montgomery lost for the fifth time in six starts after giving up six runs in five innings.

