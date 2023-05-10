Verlander gets 1st win with Mets, goes 30 for 30 in MLB, as Alonso homer helps NY edge Reds 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first victory with the Mets, and Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 13th home run as New York squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Brandon Nimmo had three hits for the Mets, including a go-ahead single in the fourth to help New York win for only the fourth time in 16 games. Cincinnati had been the only major league team Verlander had never beaten. The three-time Cy Young Award winner retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced in his second start for the Mets. He struck out seven and walked two as New York snapped a three-game skid. David Robertson finished the two-hitter for his seventh save.

