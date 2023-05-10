With Jackson, WR additions, Monken has high hopes for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Todd Monken can rest a little easier now. At this point it looks as if his decision to become Baltimore’s offensive coordinator will have every chance to pay off. Not only did the Ravens finally reach a five-year deal with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they also added a couple of potential difference-makers at wide receiver. Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. last month and drafted Zay Flowers in the first round. Now it’s up to the new coordinator to make the whole operation work.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.