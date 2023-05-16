Aníbal Sánchez retiring after 16 seasons, World Series title with Nats

Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez is retiring after 16 years in the majors. Sánchez was an 11-game winner for the Washington Nationals when they won the 2019 World Series. The 39-year-old Venezuelan posted a retirement message on Instagram Tuesday. He wasn’t signed the first six weeks of the season. He missed 2021 because of a cervical nerve impingement. Sánchez spent seven years with Miami before a six-year run with Detroit. He was 116-119 in 364 appearances with 341 starts.

By The Associated Press

