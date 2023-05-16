Brewers pitcher Wade Miley strains lat muscle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley came out of a game against St. Louis in the second inning with a strained left lat muscle. Miley, 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA, was replaced by right-hander Elvis Peguero after throwing 22 pitches. Nolan Arenado led off the second inning with a home run that tied the score 1-1, Arenado’s fifth straight game with a home run. Three later later, Miley came out of the game.Miley was making his eighth start this season and first against the Cardinals. Miley made just nine starts last season with the Chicago Cubs, slowed by shoulder and elbow injuries.Milwaukee signed Miley to a $4.5 million, one-year deal in January.

