Browns finalize trade for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, exclamation point for defensive overhaul

CLEVELAND (AP) — Za’Darius Smith puts a new edge on Cleveland’s offseason defensive makeover. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher officially joined the Browns Tuesday after the team agreed last week to acquire him from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for fifth-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025. Smith’s arrival provides an exclamation point to the Browns’ defensive line overhaul. Through free agency, the draft and now the trade, the Browns have given new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz more weapons to help Myles Garrett. The Browns All Pro end has carried the load in recent years, collecting 54 1/2 career sacks.

