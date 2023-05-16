Cardiff pursues $100M compensation from Nantes for plane crash death of Emiliano Sala

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Four years after the plane crash that killed soccer player Emiliano Sala, Welsh club Cardiff City is seeking about $120 million in compensation from the player’s former team. Cardiff’s chairman Mehmet Dalman says legal papers had been served in its pursuit of “justice” against French club Nantes, despite a series of previous legal setbacks for the Welsh club. Rulings by FIFA, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s supreme court have gone against Cardiff in its legal dispute with Nantes since Sala died in January 2019.

