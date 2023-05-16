Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado homers in 5th consecutive game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game, a leadoff drive in the second inning that tied the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers 1-1. Arenado homered on an 0-1 fastball from Wade Miley, driving the ball 394 feet into the left-field seats. Arenado had not homered in five straight games since a career-best six-game streak from Sept. 1-5, 2015. He was hitting .233 with three homers and 19 RBIs through May 11. He entered Tuesday with four homers and 11 RBIs in his previous for games, going 9 for 17.

