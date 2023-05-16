Skip to Content
Column: Shaun Micheel’s name is on the PGA Championship trophy and he’s proud of it

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Shaun Micheel is back at Oak Hill 20 years after he won the PGA Championship there. His 7-iron to a few inches on the final hole remains one of the great closing shots by a major champion. Micheel remembers kissing the belly of his pregnant wife when he walked off the green. His son now is 19 and with him at Oak Hill. Micheel never won again on the PGA Tour. He knows his place in the game. He’s proud of his major title. But he still regrets how he let the win affect the rest of his career. He says he played to keep his job.

