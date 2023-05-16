Far from Churchill Downs, Kentucky Derby winner Mage’s team settles into Preakness routine

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s team at the Preakness has settled into a stable routine at the Preakness after the horse’s Kentucky Derby victory capped off a tumultuous stretch at Churchill Downs. The race itself went off without incident but came on the heels of seven horse deaths in a span of 10 days. An eighth horse died racing at the Louisville track Sunday. Mage was driven 11 hours to Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore over the weekend. The colt’s preparations may as well be happening a world away with co-owner Ramiro Restrepo and trainer Gustavo Delgado overseeing calm low-key jogging each morning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.