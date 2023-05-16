Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. The funds were supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States. In papers filed late Monday, Favre’s attorneys argue the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly meritless” legal arguments in suing Favre over money spent on a volleyball arena. On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson said Favre could not be removed from the lawsuit. Favre is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse Peterson’s ruling.

