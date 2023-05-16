Garcia extends MLB-best RBI total, Rangers beat Braves 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García extended his MLB-best RBI total to 44 with a two-run homer and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 in a matchup of division leaders. Dane Dunning allowed one run over six innings in another solid start filling in the rotation spot of injured ace Jacob deGrom. Braves top pitching prospect Jared Shuster allowed three runs over five innings. The Rangers didn’t have a hit until Robbie Grossman’s leadoff single in the fourth. Nathaniel Lowe drove him home with a double before Garcia got his 11th homer with a 365-foot liner over the right-field wall that put Texas ahead to stay.

