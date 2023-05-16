Germán ejected, Judge booed as allegations of cheating swirl around Yankees
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff. Germán’s ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season. It occurred during the second game of an increasingly acrimonious series between AL East rivals. Aaron Judge was booed during his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday.