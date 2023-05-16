Inter beats city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has reached its first Champions League final in more than a decade with a 1-0 victory against city rival AC Milan. Inter had a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the semifinal and Lautaro Martinez’s 74th-minute goal ended any hopes for Milan to stage a comeback. The Nerazzurri won the so-called “Euroderby” 3-0 on aggregate to progress to its first final since it won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010. And it was the same formidable attacking partnership that led Inter to the Serie A title two years ago that proved decisive again, as Romelu Lukaku set up Martínez for the only goal. Inter will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10.