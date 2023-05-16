Judge breaks maple leaf with HR, Germán ejected, Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-3
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large maple leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff. Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win. Judge’s 448-foot drive to center in the eighth inning chipped a corner of a white Maple Leaf below a redesigned social area.